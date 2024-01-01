https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661101Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese plumb tree (19th century) vintage painting by Baichi Dōjin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661101View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 592 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1728 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4663 x 9446 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4663 x 9446 px | 300 dpi | 252.07 MBFree DownloadJapanese plumb tree (19th century) vintage painting by Baichi Dōjin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More