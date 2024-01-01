rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661129
Japanese stag (1815) vintage painting by Mori Tetsuzan. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661129

More