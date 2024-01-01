rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661134
Court ladies at play (1683) vintage Chinese painting by Xu Zhuang. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Court ladies at play (1683) vintage Chinese painting by Xu Zhuang. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661134

View License

Court ladies at play (1683) vintage Chinese painting by Xu Zhuang. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More