rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661144
Japanese man in minister's robe (1878) vintage ink drawing. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese man in minister's robe (1878) vintage ink drawing. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661144

View License

Japanese man in minister's robe (1878) vintage ink drawing. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More