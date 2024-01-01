rawpixel
Japanese geisha (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. …
Japanese geisha (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661175

View License

