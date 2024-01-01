rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661230
Zhai Dakun's Landscapes in the Styles of Old Masters (1847). Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661230

View License

