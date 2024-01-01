https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661272Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe battle of Ichinotani from the tale of the Heike (mid 17th century ) vintage painting by Tosa School. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661272View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 516 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1505 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 9271 x 3987 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9271 x 3987 px | 300 dpi | 105.8 MBFree DownloadThe battle of Ichinotani from the tale of the Heike (mid 17th century ) vintage painting by Tosa School. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More