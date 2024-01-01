https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661333Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEmbroidered Fukusa (1800-1900). Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661333View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1095 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3193 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5003 x 5484 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5003 x 5484 px | 300 dpi | 157.04 MBFree DownloadEmbroidered Fukusa (1800-1900). Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More