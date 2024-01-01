rawpixel
Japanese rooster (18th century) vintage art print by Itō Jakuchū. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661335

View License

