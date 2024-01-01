rawpixel
Plants (1834) vintage Japanese painting by Urakami Shunkin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Plants (1834) vintage Japanese painting by Urakami Shunkin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
