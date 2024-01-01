https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661962Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOttawa City png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661962View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 2813 pxSVG | 13.55 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Ottawa City png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More