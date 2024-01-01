https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662117Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeft hand bone png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7662117View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 699 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 874 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2913 x 5001 pxSVG | 25.27 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Left hand bone png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More