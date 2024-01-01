https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662122Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHalf apple png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7662122View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1049 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1311 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4372 x 5001 pxSVG | 1.12 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Half apple png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More