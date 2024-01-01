rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662122
Half apple png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Half apple png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7662122

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Half apple png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More