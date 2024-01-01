https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665248Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSection drawing of the Church of San Fernando de Torrero in Zaragoza, Spain, designed by the architect Tiburcio del Caso.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665248View LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1983 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2522 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4630 x 6426 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSection drawing of the Church of San Fernando de Torrero in Zaragoza, Spain, designed by the architect Tiburcio del Caso.More