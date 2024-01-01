rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665387
The second of may. Eugenio_Lucas_Velázquez (1817-1870). Painted in 1869. Exposed in the Budapest Museum of Fine Arts. Purchase in 1951

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
