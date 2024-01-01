https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665412Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRedraft of the Castello Plan New Amsterdam in 1660. North is to the right.31 x 40 cm Medium: printed map, color wash on paperOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665412View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 882 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3267 x 2401 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRedraft of the Castello Plan New Amsterdam in 1660. North is to the right.31 x 40 cm Medium: printed map, color wash on paperMore