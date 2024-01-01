rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665412
Redraft of the Castello Plan New Amsterdam in 1660. North is to the right.31 x 40 cm Medium: printed map, color wash on paper
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

