https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665490Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe wolf blows down the straw house in a 1904 adaptation of the fairy tale Three Little Pigs.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665490View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 943 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1918 x 2440 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe wolf blows down the straw house in a 1904 adaptation of the fairy tale Three Little Pigs.More