https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665636
The main entrance of the Exposition Universal in 1900 in Paris, displaying the triumph gate by René Biné (1866-1911).
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665636

View License

