Ringling Bros. World's Greatest Shows: Madam Ada Castello. Daring Madam Castello's amazing exploits on the equine marvel "Jupiter". Promotional poster for Ringling Brothers by the Coach Lithographic Co., Buffalo, New York, ca. 1899.Here is what little I could find about here (click for a picture): Ada ("the Great Zazell") Wallett [Castello] Born January 5 1865 in Birmingham, England, died October 15, 1929 in Henderson, North Carolina. The Great Zazell performed across America and in several other countries as the first woman to be shot from a cannon in America. She also performed with her husband, David Castello Loughlin, in his equestrian act. David was the son of Dan Castello, one of the founders of the Barnum & Bailey Circus.From the Performing Arts Poster Collection at the Library of CongressMore circus posters | More performing arts posters
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons