A WWI British recruitment poster. The Imperial War Museum identifies this as Parliamentary Recruiting Committee Poster No. 108. It also points out that St. George and the Dragon served as a national symbol for several parties in the conflict (which includes Germany, ironically enough).Library of Congress Description:Title: Britain needs you at once[sic: the LoC uses weird capitalization rules] / printed by Spottiswoode & Co. Ltd. London E.C.Date Created/Published: London : Parliamentary Recruiting Committee, [1915]Medium: 1 print (poster) : lithograph, color ; 76 x 50 cm.Summary: Poster showing St. George slaying the dragon; scene in roundel format.Reproduction Number: LC-USZC4-11248 (color film copy transparency)Rights Advisory: No known restrictions on publication. For information see "World War I Posters" (http://lcweb.loc.gov/rr/print/res/243_wwipos.html)Call Number: POS - Gt Brit .P37, no. 4 (C size) [P&P]Repository: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USA
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons