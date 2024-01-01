rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665752
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner - Poster for the exhibition for the artists' group "Die Brücke" at the Arnold Gallery Dresden - Google…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ernst Ludwig Kirchner - Poster for the exhibition for the artists' group "Die Brücke" at the Arnold Gallery Dresden - Google Art Project

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665752

View License

Ernst Ludwig Kirchner - Poster for the exhibition for the artists' group "Die Brücke" at the Arnold Gallery Dresden - Google Art Project

More