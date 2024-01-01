England and America. The visit of her majesty Queen Victoria to the Arctic ship Resolute - December 16th, 1856, to whom this engraving is by special permission respectfully dedicated by her obedient servants, P. & D. Colnaghi & Co., an engraving by George Zobel after the artwork of William Simpson, showing the visit of Queen Victoria to HMS Resolute, an Arctic ship that, having been lost to the ice, had recently been recovered by the Americans, and returned by them to the British.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons