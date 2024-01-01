https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665879Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPainting showing the wife of an art dealer in Paris, Alexandre Bernheim. She was also the artist's mother-in-law.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665879View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 823 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2366 x 1622 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPainting showing the wife of an art dealer in Paris, Alexandre Bernheim. She was also the artist's mother-in-law.More