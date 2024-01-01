rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665942
Theatrical poster for the film Vertigo. Restored by Adam Cuerden. Work done: Long fold (?) marks removed. Minor blobs fixed.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

7665942

