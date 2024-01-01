rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665948
The Royal Prison and the St. Sophie Church, Altstadt, Dresden, Saxony, Germany, seen in a c. 1895 photochrom. The city was…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Royal Prison and the St. Sophie Church, Altstadt, Dresden, Saxony, Germany, seen in a c. 1895 photochrom. The city was heavily bombed in WWII.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665948

View License

The Royal Prison and the St. Sophie Church, Altstadt, Dresden, Saxony, Germany, seen in a c. 1895 photochrom. The city was heavily bombed in WWII.

More