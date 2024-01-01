https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666263Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAct IV (V in the original version), Scene 3 of Giuseppe Verdi's Don Carlo, as performed at La Scala in the 1884 (that is, the première of the Milan version of the opera).Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666263View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 962 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2807 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3646 x 4546 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAct IV (V in the original version), Scene 3 of Giuseppe Verdi's Don Carlo, as performed at La Scala in the 1884 (that is, the première of the Milan version of the opera).More