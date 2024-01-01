rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666350
Fresco of Virgin-of-Mercy on the northern wall of the subsidiary church Saint Anna in Saager, market town Grafenstein…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fresco of Virgin-of-Mercy on the northern wall of the subsidiary church Saint Anna in Saager, market town Grafenstein, district Klagenfurt Land, Carinthia, Austria, European Union

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666350

View License

Fresco of Virgin-of-Mercy on the northern wall of the subsidiary church Saint Anna in Saager, market town Grafenstein, district Klagenfurt Land, Carinthia, Austria, European Union

More