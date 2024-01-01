https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666357Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDetail of the altarpiece of Santiago. Vallespinosa. Attributed to Joan Mates. XV century. Tempera on wood. Museum of the Cathedral of Tarragona.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666357View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1154 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3367 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3593 x 3456 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDetail of the altarpiece of Santiago. Vallespinosa. Attributed to Joan Mates. XV century. Tempera on wood. Museum of the Cathedral of Tarragona.More