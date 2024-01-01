rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666357
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7666357

View License

Detail of the altarpiece of Santiago. Vallespinosa. Attributed to Joan Mates. XV century. Tempera on wood. Museum of the Cathedral of Tarragona.

