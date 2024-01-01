rawpixel
France. Lucian Jonas (1880-1947). Grand matinee de Bienfaisance (Large charity matinee in favor of widows and orphans). 120…
France. Lucian Jonas (1880-1947). Grand matinee de Bienfaisance (Large charity matinee in favor of widows and orphans). 120 x 80 cm 1917.. (Slg.Nr. 590) A family mourns at the grave. The kneeling woman to her husband, four children by her father. The eldest son, already in uniform, stands on its own. The mother, the next oldest son and the two small children form a graphical unit. The order of children age after also shows the sequence of engagement of the army. Only the girl right outside this fate will be spared.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
More