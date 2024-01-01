rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666467
Map of Bohemia from an unknown author dated 1590 (reedition 1609), own scan & adjustment, high resolution (ca 56 × 39 cm)
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
