1 print : woodcut, color. Print shows the Russian Tsar Nicholas II waking from a nightmare showing the battered and wounded military equipment of the Russian forces returning (in defeat) from battle with the Japanese.Translation by MantokunSeries title: Nihon manzai - A selection of the best one hundred laughtersGhosts from the crushing defeatby Koppi DōjinCaption: Not a single win had the Russian Navy and Army but full of flat and crushing defeats in the battles against the Japanse Force. Keeping their defeats secret from their home, they constantly conveyed false reports. The apparatus used by the Russians --- the battleship, the cannon, the locomotive and the telegraph --- were so fed up and went home to show the reality. Battleship: "Here I am the battleship. I got destroyed by the Japanese forces, now here's how I look like." Cannon: "Me I am the cannon. I got heavily attacked by the Japanese forces and became so a crippled style like this, so that no one can recognize what I am." "Me too, me too," follows the locomotive and the telegraph. All of them heavily deformed and nearly wiped out, wrapped with bandages or carrying crutches, the apparatus reported every details of the defeats. A Russian noble (Nicholas II), learning (of) the total defeat for the first time said: "Hmmm, not even the reports we had so far were very much victorious, but I did not realize we were losing that badly. Well, it's too late anyways; sorry I am, but just be injured guys."
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons