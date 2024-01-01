Lighting through the ages. Antiquity: 1. Prehistory. - 2-3. Egyptian - 4-5. Assyrian. 6-13. Roman. - 14-15. Carthaginian. - 16-17. Merovingian period. - Middle age and modern times: 19-20. 11th century. - 21. 12th century. - 22. 13th century. - 23-24. 14th century. - 25-26-27. 15th century. - 28. 16th century. - 29. 17th century. - 30-31. 18th century. - Contemporary period: 32. (original) Argand lamp. - 33-34. (Antoine Quinquet's improved) Argand lamp. - 35. Stephenson (Geordie) lamp (mines). - 36. Street light. - 37. Davy lamp. - 38. Air-fed wick lamp (theatre). - 39. Railway lamp. - 40. Carcel lamp. - 41. Gasifier. - 42. Auer (gas) lamp with gas mantle. - 43. Gas street lighting (regular burner). - 44. Gas street lighting (high intensity burner). - 45. Auer (petrol) lamp. - 46. (Air-fed) petrol lamp. - 47. Incandescent (electricity). - 48. Lighthouse (electricity). - 49. Mine lamp (electricity). - 50. Incandescent (electricity) [street light]. - 51. Arc light (electricity). - 52. Acetylene lamp (burner). - 53. Acetylene lamp (bycicle). - 54. Acetylene lamp (lamp). - Japan: 55. Street light. - 56. Transportation (rickshaw). - 57. Lantern for funerals. - 58. Portable lantern.
