Design for the set for Act II of Haydée, an opera by Daniel Auber. For the production by the Théâtre de l'Opéra-Comique-Châtelet that opened 22-11-1891Gallica description: Haydée ou Le secret : esquisse de décor de l'acte II / Philippe Chaperon - 1 dess. : plume, aquarelle et gouache ; 200 x 252 mmIt should probably be noted that, as part of the restoration, the bits of the red paint that had flecked off the two rightmost sailors on the deck proper have been restored. One could see the deck through them before.
