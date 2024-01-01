rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666778
View of Damascus in Schedel's World History, woodcut by Michael Wolgemut, printed in the very rare pirated edition of 1497 by Johann Schönsperger in Augsburg. Size: 142 mm x 88 mm.
View of Damascus in Schedel's World History, woodcut by Michael Wolgemut, printed in the very rare pirated edition of 1497 by Johann Schönsperger in Augsburg. Size: 142 mm x 88 mm.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666778

View License

