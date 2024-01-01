https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666778Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of Damascus in Schedel's World History, woodcut by Michael Wolgemut, printed in the very rare pirated edition of 1497 by Johann Schönsperger in Augsburg. Size: 142 mm x 88 mm.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666778View LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2486 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1418 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4928 x 3493 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView of Damascus in Schedel's World History, woodcut by Michael Wolgemut, printed in the very rare pirated edition of 1497 by Johann Schönsperger in Augsburg. Size: 142 mm x 88 mm.More