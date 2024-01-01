https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666877Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text19th century painting of Sphinx of Giza, partly under sand, with two pyramids in the background.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666877View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 762 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 1626 px | 300 dpiFree Download19th century painting of Sphinx of Giza, partly under sand, with two pyramids in the background.More