https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666894
Wing of the Knappenaltar (altar of the miners). The wings were stolen in 1987, confiscated in 2017, and returned after restoration in 2018.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666894

View License

