https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666953
Painting of the Madonna and Child from the St. Laurence's Church in Těrlicko-Kostelec, the state of the painting in the 19th century with the votive decorations of that time, detail.
Painting of the Madonna and Child from the St. Laurence's Church in Těrlicko-Kostelec, the state of the painting in the 19th century with the votive decorations of that time, detail.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666953

View License

