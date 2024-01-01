https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666958Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWing of the Knappenaltar (altar of the miners). The wings were stolen in 1987, confiscated in 2017, and returned after restoration in 2018.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666958View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 727 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2121 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3424 x 5649 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWing of the Knappenaltar (altar of the miners). The wings were stolen in 1987, confiscated in 2017, and returned after restoration in 2018.More