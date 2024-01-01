Rocky Mountains, Cherokee Pass: "Drawing shows a dirt trail among pine trees leading toward a heavily forested pass between snow-capped mountains. This pass, near present-day Ft. Collins, Colorado, heads north toward the Oregon and California Trail. This was camp 59 for Jenks' party on Tuesday, June 7, 1859. He wrote of that day's camp, 'Our wagons had to be chained to keep them in their places, the hillside was so steep.'" "1 drawing on paper: graphite, ink, watercolor and crayon"
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons