rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667113
"Battle of Churubusco--Fought near the city of Mexico 20th of August 1847 / J. Cameron." Hand tinted lithograph
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Battle of Churubusco--Fought near the city of Mexico 20th of August 1847 / J. Cameron." Hand tinted lithograph

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7667113

View License

"Battle of Churubusco--Fought near the city of Mexico 20th of August 1847 / J. Cameron." Hand tinted lithograph

More