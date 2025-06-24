Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagedog vintagevintage dog photovintage animalantique doggirls creative commons 0vintage posterpublic domain postersbonnet public domain[Girl in pink dress and white bonnet with dog]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 852 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7585 x 5388 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7585 x 5388 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar