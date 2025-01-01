Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageloanper centvintage posterconfederateconfederate statevintage februaryfebruaryConfederate States of America loan - seven per cent, February 20th 1863 - authorized by the Act of Congress C.S.A. of February 20th 1863, Richmond, Va. : Archer & Daly, [1863]View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1003 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4658 x 5572 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar