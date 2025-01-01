Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage posterepiscopalvintage conferencechurch conferencetennesseeepiscopal churchnashvillechesterThe general conference of the Methodist Episcopal church, south. Convened in Nashville, Tennessee, on the first day of May 1858 / drawing by A.F. Bellows, New York : engraved by J.C. Buttre, New York.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 922 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8755 x 6730 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar