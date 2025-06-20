Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagevintage postervintage cardartpublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationposterPictorial card rackView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 966 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8569 x 6899 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseImitation card rack charthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689245/imitation-card-rack-chartFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePictorial war recordshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689315/pictorial-war-recordsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas & Santa editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16550979/christmas-santa-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseParr's rack for holding penshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691199/parrs-rack-for-holding-pensFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licensePictorial aids to Sunday School blackboard excercises. The ladder and pillar, Cincinnati : B.B. Chamberlin, c1869.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688172/image-ladder-vintage-black-board-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseHistorical pictorial record of the M.E. churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691150/historical-pictorial-record-the-me-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559154/christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseVienna, Stubenring. (around 1915) by Hans Nachbargauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599761/vienna-stubenring-around-1915-hans-nachbargauerFree Image from public domain licenseEvening reception poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762529/evening-reception-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKarl Hengl's Heuriger, Grinzing, terminus line 38 (around 1930)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11635246/karl-hengls-heuriger-grinzing-terminus-line-around-1930Free Image from public domain licenseMerry X'mas editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16558608/merry-xmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license1., Burgring - view towards town hall and parliament, postcard (around 1910) by Carl Pippich and Brüder Kohn KGhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609070/image-church-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941659/blooming-beauty-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVienna II., Northern Railway. (after 1904) by Brüder Kohn KGhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11685789/vienna-ii-northern-railway-after-1904-bruder-kohnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage birthday invitation card template, botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7497054/imageView license19., Kahlenberg - with rack railway, postcard (around 1910) by Brüder Kohn KG and Emanuel Baschnyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11609762/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese business editable poster template, bird designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8086371/japanese-business-editable-poster-template-bird-designView license2., Praterstern - view towards Tegetthoff memorial and Praterstrasse, postcard (around 1910) by Sperlings Postkartenverlaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571520/image-sky-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeason's greetings editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16552284/seasons-greetings-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseShow cardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688459/show-cardFree Image from public domain licenseFundraiser poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500441/fundraiser-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Untitled advertising card]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689738/untitled-advertising-cardFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7578000/imageView licenseThe saddler's card, c1861https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687823/the-saddlers-card-c1861Free Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition editable poster template, Japanese designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8083374/art-exhibition-editable-poster-template-japanese-designView licenseVienna, 1. K.k.Court Opera Theater. (1912–1913) by Sperlings Postkartenverlaghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11700739/vienna-kkcourt-opera-theater-1912-1913-sperlings-postkartenverlagFree Image from public domain licenseVintage birthday invitation card template, black and white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7443994/imageView licenseVienna I., Federal Ministry of the Armed Forces. (around 1915) by Hans Nachbargauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11599759/image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498882/png-people-artView licenseDonaustrom - Dampfschiffstation Nussdorf, postcard (around 1910) by Gerlach and Wiedling and Franz Kopallikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693762/image-frame-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation card template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7576787/imageView licenseVIENNA K. k.university (1912) by Wilhelm Goldschlägerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624934/vienna-kuniversity-1912-wilhelm-goldschlagerFree Image from public domain licenseChinese wedding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12992132/chinese-wedding-poster-templateView license3., Landstraßer Hauptstraße - view towards Elisabethinenkirche, with Stadtbahn, postcard (around 1910) by Gerlach and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692451/image-church-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRetro editable poster template, sheep designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627386/retro-editable-poster-template-sheep-designView licenseSample card no. 1 of the F. Klemm illuminated, Bockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689214/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license