rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Statistical atlas of the United States, based upon the results of the eleventh census, Washington, Govt. print. off., 1898.
Save
Edit Image
mapsstatisticsvintage mapsvintage illustration public domainmaps public domainvintage posterstate mapsposter map
American studies poster template, editable text and design
American studies poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705550/american-studies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Statistical atlas of the United States, based upon the results of the eleventh census, Washington, Govt. print. off., 1898.
Statistical atlas of the United States, based upon the results of the eleventh census, Washington, Govt. print. off., 1898.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691049/image-usa-maps-public-domain-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
San Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Lloyd's new political chart, 1861 : with a map of the United States, showing the free states, border slave states, cotton…
Lloyd's new political chart, 1861 : with a map of the United States, showing the free states, border slave states, cotton…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8907101/image-vintage-border-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Travel vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622869/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
It's your America! Help the ten-year roll call--1940 census, U.S.A.
It's your America! Help the ten-year roll call--1940 census, U.S.A.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683242/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Research center Instagram post template, editable text
Research center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951313/research-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Have your answers ready State military-June 11 to 16.
Have your answers ready State military-June 11 to 16.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680446/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Composition of the foreign-born population : 1890
Composition of the foreign-born population : 1890
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8906825/image-vintage-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10699966/travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Map of the United States of America
Map of the United States of America
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905602/image-vintage-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
American studies blog banner template, editable text
American studies blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705399/american-studies-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Hammond's comprehensive map of the United States with portions of Canada and Mexico
Hammond's comprehensive map of the United States with portions of Canada and Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905122/image-vintage-public-domain-mapFree Image from public domain license
American studies Instagram story template, editable text
American studies Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705602/american-studies-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Geological map of the United States
Geological map of the United States
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8905129/image-vintage-public-domain-familysFree Image from public domain license
American studies Instagram post template, editable text
American studies Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806643/american-studies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
* Listed in De Ricci, Seymour, Census of Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts in the United States and Canada. New York.…
* Listed in De Ricci, Seymour, Census of Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts in the United States and Canada. New York.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666253/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable world map set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable world map set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059189/editable-world-map-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
* Listed in De Ricci, Seymour, Census of Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts in the United States and Canada. New York.…
* Listed in De Ricci, Seymour, Census of Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts in the United States and Canada. New York.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666182/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058160/vintage-world-map-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
* Listed in De Ricci, Seymour, Census of Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts in the United States and Canada. New York.…
* Listed in De Ricci, Seymour, Census of Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts in the United States and Canada. New York.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666258/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
* Listed in De Ricci, Seymour, Census of Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts in the United States and Canada. New York.…
* Listed in De Ricci, Seymour, Census of Medieval and Renaissance Manuscripts in the United States and Canada. New York.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666185/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
America poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
America poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723966/png-america-america-unanimous-declaration-thirteen-united-states-1970-vintage-poster-michael-david-brown-americanView license
Hospitals - Military: Exhibit of Hospital Division, Administration and Construction of Hospitals, Census and Distribution of…
Hospitals - Military: Exhibit of Hospital Division, Administration and Construction of Hospitals, Census and Distribution of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320227/photo-image-construction-hospitals-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arches National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Arches National Park poster template, editable US nature art design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719652/png-america-arches-national-park-artView license
Map of the county of Milwaukee, Wisconsin by Walling, Henry Francis, 1825-1888.
Map of the county of Milwaukee, Wisconsin by Walling, Henry Francis, 1825-1888.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690988/map-the-county-milwaukee-wisconsin-walling-henry-francis-1825-1888Free Image from public domain license
Solo travel Instagram post template, editable text
Solo travel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787865/solo-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carte de la Louisiane et du cours du Mississippi ...
Carte de la Louisiane et du cours du Mississippi ...
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690064/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718670/png-1986-america-americanView license
Map of California roads for cyclers.
Map of California roads for cyclers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691046/map-california-roads-for-cyclersFree Image from public domain license
America poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
America poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682560/png-america-american-artView license
A map exhibiting all the new discoveries in the interior parts of North America, London : A. Arrowsmith, [1802]
A map exhibiting all the new discoveries in the interior parts of North America, London : A. Arrowsmith, [1802]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691103/image-vintage-map-usa-maps-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Do More Mothers Die in Some States of This Country Than in Others?
Do More Mothers Die in Some States of This Country Than in Others?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413710/more-mothers-die-some-states-this-country-than-othersFree Image from public domain license
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Washington, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726244/png-america-american-architectureView license
Map of Clark County, Indiana
Map of Clark County, Indiana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689642/map-clark-county-indianaFree Image from public domain license
Statue of liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703894/png-1986-america-americanView license
Map of Hamilton County, Ohio : exhibiting the various divisions and sub divisions of land with the name of the owners &…
Map of Hamilton County, Ohio : exhibiting the various divisions and sub divisions of land with the name of the owners &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691102/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain license