Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagecharlestoncharleston south carolinasouth carolinavintage illustration charlestonvintage posterlithographbirdseyeviewprintsvintage illustrationBird's eye view of the city of Charleston South Carolina 1872 / C. Drie, lithographer.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 814 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9645 x 6542 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 9645 x 6542 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGhost stories Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743090/ghost-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBird's eye view of the city of Columbia, South Carolina, 1872 / C. Drie.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689865/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGhost stories blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969425/ghost-stories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNorfolk & Portsmouth Virginia 1873https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689987/norfolk-portsmouth-virginia-1873Free Image from public domain licenseHalloween party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969428/halloween-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe City of San Francisco. Birds eye view from the bay looking south-west / / Sketched & drawn by C.R. Parsons., Currier &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691298/image-san-francisco-currier-ives-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGhost stories social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969427/ghost-stories-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseAn exact prospect of Charlestown, the metropolis of the province of South Carolinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689611/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211433/dog-training-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCity of New York / sketched and drawn on stone by C. Parsons., N. Currier (Firm)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691375/image-newyork-new-york-public-domain-art-print-city-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969429/halloween-party-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseThe Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691293/image-new-york-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseDog training Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211431/dog-training-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePittsburg, Pa., 1904https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686778/pittsburg-pa-1904Free Image from public domain licenseBeware of dog Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211322/beware-dog-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseGrand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686832/image-new-york-bridge-poster-panoramaFree Image from public domain licenseBeware of dog Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211323/beware-dog-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBird's eye view of the city of New York - chromohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689609/birds-eye-view-the-city-new-york-chromoFree Image from public domain licenseDog training blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211067/dog-training-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseListening to the birds / original by G.G. Fish 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366 Broadway…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689592/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739387/halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSt. John's Church, Buffalohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691145/st-johns-church-buffaloFree Image from public domain licenseBeware of dog blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211064/beware-dog-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseBirds eye view of Lincoln U.S. General Hospital, Washington, D.C. / lith. by G. Sanders & Co., Balto.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGet wild Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211370/get-wild-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseSilhouette of an unknown man in a top hat and tailshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8049339/silhouette-unknown-man-top-hat-and-tailsFree Image from public domain licenseGet wild Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211372/get-wild-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBird's eye view of Philadelphia / J. Bachman, del. & lith., P.S. Duval & Son (printer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691361/image-philadelphia-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseGet wild blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211065/get-wild-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseLady bug, lady bug, fly away! / G.G. Fish, after Anderson, 1872 ; chromo-lithographed and published by A. & C. Kaufmann, 366…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691054/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican studies poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705550/american-studies-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilhouette Portrait of John Randolphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028760/silhouette-portrait-john-randolphFree Image from public domain licensePink flamingo poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719039/png-advertisement-animal-artView licenseMulti-story housing, New Orleans or Charleston, South Carolina by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6765741/multi-story-housing-new-orleans-charleston-south-carolina-arnold-gentheFree Image from public domain licenseVintage music store poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790577/vintage-music-store-poster-templateView licenseFacade of a grocery store, New Orleans or Charleston, South Carolina by Arnold Genthehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6769306/image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon poster template, editable drawing design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757385/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseCharleston, S.C. custom house / C.C. Kuchel ; P.S. Duval & Co.'s Steam Lith. Press, Philada.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691119/image-steam-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCoconut recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952759/coconut-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSilhouette Portrait of Martin Van Burenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8028765/silhouette-portrait-martin-van-burenFree Image from public domain license