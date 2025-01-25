rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ in majesty with black and white putti (1882). Original from the Library of Congress.
Save
Edit Image
jesuspublic domain jesuschristianpublic domain religionputtilordchristianity publicvintage illustration public domain
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
[untitled; Christ in majesty with black and white putti]
[untitled; Christ in majesty with black and white putti]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687704/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The baptism of Christ (1873). Original from the Library of Congress.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The baptism of Christ (1873). Original from the Library of Congress.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16231404/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord social story template, editable Instagram design
Praise the lord social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693468/praise-the-lord-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Jesus condemned. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Jesus condemned. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132587/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
Jesus Christ. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Jesus Christ. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16211090/image-jesus-christ-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Facebook story template
Religion quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630199/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Nürnberg. Original from the Library of Congress.
Nürnberg. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688071/image-arts-public-domain-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Our Father which art in Heaven (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.
Our Father which art in Heaven (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688237/image-art-public-domain-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ poster template, editable text and design
Jesus Christ poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12609232/jesus-christ-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crucifix with saints and flower garland frame (1896). Original from the Library of Congress.
Crucifix with saints and flower garland frame (1896). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688316/image-art-public-domain-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship poster template
Christian fellowship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView license
Biblical scene, Christ with angel. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Biblical scene, Christ with angel. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16132611/image-jesus-christ-angel-artFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship Facebook post template, editable design
Christian fellowship Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9842273/christian-fellowship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Guardian angels. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Guardian angels. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126663/image-jesus-angels-artFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The crucifixion. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The crucifixion. View public domain image source here. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16133753/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christianity Instagram post template
Christianity Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView license
The redeemer of the world (1874).. Original from the Library of Congress.
The redeemer of the world (1874).. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686842/image-art-public-domain-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762759/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Krisztus az olajfak hegyen Christus am olbergOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Krisztus az olajfak hegyen Christus am olbergOriginal public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232512/image-jesus-christ-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
The interior of Christs grave
The interior of Christs grave
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686738/the-interior-christs-graveFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ blessing little children. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Christ blessing little children. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16211111/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
St. Joseph
St. Joseph
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689237/st-josephFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Mizpah
Mizpah
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688525/mizpahFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith Facebook post template, editable design
Christian faith Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669359/christian-faith-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Ecce homo
Ecce homo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688329/ecce-homoFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship Instagram post template
Christian fellowship Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492843/christian-fellowship-instagram-post-templateView license
[Biblical scene, Christ with angel]
[Biblical scene, Christ with angel]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686808/biblical-scene-christ-with-angelFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762358/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Praise the Lord
Praise the Lord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687897/praise-the-lordFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The good shepherds
The good shepherds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688632/the-good-shepherdsFree Image from public domain license