New York and Brooklyn, Currier & Ives.
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York and Brooklyn: with Jersey City and Hoboken water front, Currier & Ives.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The great East River suspension bridge: connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn View from Brooklyn, looking west.…
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Grand birds eye view of the Great East River suspension bridge Connecting the cities of New York & Brooklyn : Showing also…
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
The great East River suspension bridge: connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn. view from New York, looking south…
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
The City of New York, Currier & Ives.
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
The yacht "Meteor" of New York: leaving Sandy Hook Augst. 16th. 1869 bound to Europe, Currier & Ives.
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
The magnificent new steamer Puritan, built of steel and iron: one of the fleet forming the "fall river line" the great Long…
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
The Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.
Summer games sports poster template
New York: a birdseye view from the harbor, showing Manhattan Island in its surroundings, with various points of interest in…
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
Steamship Adriatic 5,888 tons, 1350 horse power: George Steers naval constructor & builder engines built at Novelty Works…
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
City of New York-Showing the building of the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States: No. 120 Broadway…
Swimming club poster template
People's line Hudson River, the palace steamers of the world, Drew--St. John--Dean Richmond: leaving New York daily…
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Mayflower saluted by the fleet: crossing the bow of "Galatea" on the fourth tack in the first race for "The Americas Cup"…
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
The City of Brooklyn, Currier & Ives.
New York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
The new excursion steamer Columbia: "gem of the ocean", Currier & Ives.
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
A brush for the lead: New York "Flyers" on the snow. 1 print : lithograph.
Retro cityscape poster template, editable design
The great "scullers race" on the St. Lawrence, between Chas. E. Courtney of New York and Edward Hanlan of Toronto, Currier &…
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Happy new year, Currier & Ives.
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Franklin's Experiment, June 1752 – Demonstrating the identity of Lightning and Electricity, from which he invented the…
