rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Steamship Adriatic 5,888 tons, 1350 horse power: George Steers naval constructor & builder engines built at Novelty Works…
Save
Edit Image
constructorillustrationcurrier & ivesvintage steamshipadriaticsteamshipvintage posternew york
Floral perfume Instagram post template, editable text
Floral perfume Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The yacht "Henrietta" 205 tons: modelled by Mr. Wm. Tooker, N.Y. built by Mr. Henry Steers, Greenpoint, L.I., Currier & Ives.
The yacht "Henrietta" 205 tons: modelled by Mr. Wm. Tooker, N.Y. built by Mr. Henry Steers, Greenpoint, L.I., Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690108/image-vintage-poster-currier-ives-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template, editable text
Art & flower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Terrific Combat Between the "Monitor" 2 Guns & "Merrimac" 11 Guns – In Hampton Roads March 9th, 1862 – In which the little…
Terrific Combat Between the "Monitor" 2 Guns & "Merrimac" 11 Guns – In Hampton Roads March 9th, 1862 – In which the little…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988268/image-background-art-circleFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday poster template
Dog birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView license
A Race on the Mississippi
A Race on the Mississippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613854/race-the-mississippiFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
Steamboats Passing at Midnight – On Long Island Sound
Steamboats Passing at Midnight – On Long Island Sound
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185752/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
Vintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView license
Moonlight on the Mississippi
Moonlight on the Mississippi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613887/moonlight-the-mississippiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
Vintage collage with retro elements, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView license
The Political "Siamese" Twins, the offspring of Chicago miscegenation
The Political "Siamese" Twins, the offspring of Chicago miscegenation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986888/the-political-siamese-twins-the-offspring-chicago-miscegenationFree Image from public domain license
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
Washington Taking Command of the American Army – At Cambridge, Massachusetts, July 3rd, 1775, publisher Currier & Ives
Washington Taking Command of the American Army – At Cambridge, Massachusetts, July 3rd, 1775, publisher Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185827/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
New year cheers Instagram post template
New year cheers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723487/new-year-cheers-instagram-post-templateView license
The great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…
The great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691111/image-new-york-currier-ives-illustration-cityFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
The Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.
The Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691293/image-new-york-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain license
Yummy cheesecake editable poster template, bakery shop ad
Yummy cheesecake editable poster template, bakery shop ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663242/yummy-cheesecake-editable-poster-template-bakery-shopView license
The Express Train
The Express Train
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7994600/the-express-trainFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
The "Champion Steer" of the world: Owned and fattened by George Ayrault, Po'keepsie, N.Y., Currier & Ives.
The "Champion Steer" of the world: Owned and fattened by George Ayrault, Po'keepsie, N.Y., Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689095/image-currier-ives-public-domain-andFree Image from public domain license
New york poster template, editable text and design
New york poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964563/new-york-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Your Plan and Mine"
"Your Plan and Mine"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986955/your-plan-and-mineFree Image from public domain license
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
The "queen of cattle": the "champion steer", Currier & Ives.
The "queen of cattle": the "champion steer", Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690370/the-queen-cattle-the-champion-steer-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView license
Sinking of the steamship Oregon of the Cunard Line, Currier & Ives.
Sinking of the steamship Oregon of the Cunard Line, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690368/sinking-the-steamship-oregon-the-cunard-line-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A brush for the lead: New York "Flyers" on the snow. 1 print : lithograph.
A brush for the lead: New York "Flyers" on the snow. 1 print : lithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666153/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
The Progress of the Century – The Lightning Steam Press. The Electric Telegraph. The Locomotive. The Steamboat.
The Progress of the Century – The Lightning Steam Press. The Electric Telegraph. The Locomotive. The Steamboat.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963669/image-background-hand-steamFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coaching – Four in Hand – A Swell Turn-out, publisher Currier & Ives
Coaching – Four in Hand – A Swell Turn-out, publisher Currier & Ives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183017/coaching-four-hand-swell-turn-outFree Image from public domain license
Weekend nyc poster template, editable text and design
Weekend nyc poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613163/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The First Meeting of Washington and Lafayette—Philadelphia, August 3rd, 1777
The First Meeting of Washington and Lafayette—Philadelphia, August 3rd, 1777
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963697/the-first-meeting-washington-and-lafayettephiladelphia-august-3rd-1777Free Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The City of New York, Currier & Ives.
The City of New York, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691297/the-city-new-york-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
The Chicago Platform and Candidate
The Chicago Platform and Candidate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986949/the-chicago-platform-and-candidateFree Image from public domain license