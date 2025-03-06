Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageconstructorillustrationcurrier & ivesvintage steamshipadriaticsteamshipvintage posternew yorkSteamship Adriatic 5,888 tons, 1350 horse power: George Steers naval constructor & builder engines built at Novelty Works New York, Currier & Ives.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 916 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 10013 x 7642 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFloral perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543955/floral-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe yacht "Henrietta" 205 tons: modelled by Mr. Wm. Tooker, N.Y. built by Mr. Henry Steers, Greenpoint, L.I., Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690108/image-vintage-poster-currier-ives-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537415/art-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTerrific Combat Between the "Monitor" 2 Guns & "Merrimac" 11 Guns – In Hampton Roads March 9th, 1862 – In which the little…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7988268/image-background-art-circleFree Image from public domain licenseDog birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12812515/dog-birthday-poster-templateView licenseA Race on the Mississippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613854/race-the-mississippiFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseSteamboats Passing at Midnight – On Long Island Soundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185752/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22544166/image-background-flower-png-starView licenseMoonlight on the Mississippihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613887/moonlight-the-mississippiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with retro elements, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22541565/vintage-collage-with-retro-elementsView licenseThe Political "Siamese" Twins, the offspring of Chicago miscegenationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986888/the-political-siamese-twins-the-offspring-chicago-miscegenationFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseWashington Taking Command of the American Army – At Cambridge, Massachusetts, July 3rd, 1775, publisher Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185827/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseNew year cheers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723487/new-year-cheers-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe great East River suspension bridge--Connecting the cities of New York and Brooklyn / Parsons & Atwater, del., Currier &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691111/image-new-york-currier-ives-illustration-cityFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseThe Port of New York--Birds eye view from the Battery, looking south, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691293/image-new-york-currier-ives-vintage-posterFree Image from public domain licenseYummy cheesecake editable poster template, bakery shop adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663242/yummy-cheesecake-editable-poster-template-bakery-shopView licenseThe Express Trainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7994600/the-express-trainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseThe "Champion Steer" of the world: Owned and fattened by George Ayrault, Po'keepsie, N.Y., Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689095/image-currier-ives-public-domain-andFree Image from public domain licenseNew york poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964563/new-york-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Your Plan and Mine"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986955/your-plan-and-mineFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseThe "queen of cattle": the "champion steer", Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690370/the-queen-cattle-the-champion-steer-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView licenseSinking of the steamship Oregon of the Cunard Line, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7690368/sinking-the-steamship-oregon-the-cunard-line-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA brush for the lead: New York "Flyers" on the snow. 1 print : lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666153/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseThe Progress of the Century – The Lightning Steam Press. The Electric Telegraph. The Locomotive. The Steamboat.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963669/image-background-hand-steamFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoaching – Four in Hand – A Swell Turn-out, publisher Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183017/coaching-four-hand-swell-turn-outFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613163/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe First Meeting of Washington and Lafayette—Philadelphia, August 3rd, 1777https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7963697/the-first-meeting-washington-and-lafayettephiladelphia-august-3rd-1777Free Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe City of New York, Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7691297/the-city-new-york-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseThe Chicago Platform and Candidatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7986949/the-chicago-platform-and-candidateFree Image from public domain license