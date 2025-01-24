rawpixel
Crucifix with saints and flower garland frame (1896). Original from the Library of Congress.
jesuspublic domain jesusjesus crosslord jesuscrossvintage illustrationschristianreligion
Religion quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630199/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Simply to thy cross I cling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689231/simply-thy-cross-clingFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView license
Rock of ages cleft for me
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688506/rock-ages-cleft-forFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
The Christians, faith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688695/the-christians-faithFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9842273/christian-fellowship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Easter cross, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689193/the-easter-cross-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669359/christian-faith-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Jesus, lover of my soul
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688984/jesus-lover-soulFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729339/religion-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
The triumph of the cross, Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688304/the-triumph-the-cross-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824144/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Adams' theological chart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689276/adams-theological-chartFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050009/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
The Faithful Crowned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689271/the-faithful-crownedFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The sacred heart of Jesus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688908/the-sacred-heart-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693468/praise-the-lord-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
[Allegorical Pathway to Heaven]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689239/allegorical-pathway-heavenFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord Twitter ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824159/praise-the-lord-twitter-template-editable-textView license
Christ's account of the faithful or the lamb's book of life
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689077/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824149/praise-the-lord-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
The weekly S.S. [e.g. Sunday school] lesson cartoon, vol. 1, no. 7
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688905/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
"Simply to thy cross I cling"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688095/simply-thy-cross-clingFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12609232/jesus-christ-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Our lady of Knock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689469/our-lady-knockFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
[Collage of crucifix, biblical events, and portraits of religious leaders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688096/image-art-vintage-collageFree Image from public domain license
Christianity Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView license
Rock of ages
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689071/rock-agesFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord email header template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824155/praise-the-lord-email-header-template-editable-textView license
The baptism of Christ (1873). Original from the Library of Congress.. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16231404/image-jesus-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762759/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
The sacred heart. This house is consecrated to the sacred heart of Jesus by Kelly, Thomas, active 1871-1874
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688569/image-sacred-heart-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The sacred heart of Jesus. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16232515/image-heart-jesus-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Our Father which art in Heaven (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688237/image-art-public-domain-jesusFree Image from public domain license